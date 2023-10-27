American Legend Dies Aged 76

It would pretty much be impossible to live a more exhilarating life than Rock Brynner, the son of Yul Brynner. Rock Brynner did pretty much everything, from working as a bodyguard to legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, to being a writer, historian, novelist, playwright, and more.

Videos by Rare

It is now being reported that Rock Brynner has died at the age of 76. Brynner reportedly passed away on October 13th in hospice care in Connecticut. TV Insider reports…

Rock Brynner, the son of legendary actor Yul Brynner, who cut his own path as a writer, historian, novelist, playwright, bodyguard, and more, has died. He was 76. According to the New York Times, Rock passed away on Friday, October 13, at a hospice in Salisbury, Connecticut. His close friend, Maria Cuomo Cole, said the cause of death was due to complications of multiple myeloma. Born on December 23, 1946, in Manhattan, New York City, Rock had big shoes to fill, given that his father, Yul, was one of the world’s most iconic and well-respected actors, best known for his Tony and Oscar-winning turns in the stage and screen versions of the musical The King and I. He also starred in The Ten Commandments, The Magnificent Seven, Westworld, and the CBS TV series Anna and the King. However, Rock carved his own niche, embarking on a fascinating and varied career throughout his lifetime. He attended Yale, Trinity College Dublin, and Columbia, receiving a doctorate in American history in 1993 and going on to teach for over a decade at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/rock-brynner-dies-yul-brynner-s-son-former-bodyguard-to-muhammad-ali-was-76/ar-AA1iSV1S?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=37302d5311d340a980aee323afc5f833&ei=41