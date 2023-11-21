American Music Legend Dead At 74

George ‘Funky’ Brown, the drummer for the legendary American band Kool and the Gang, has reportedly died at the age of 74. Kool and the Gang was most prominent throughout the 1970s, and had such hits as ‘Celebration’, and ‘Get Down On It’. Their music has been used in films and television for generations.

Videos by Rare

Brown reportedly died of lung cancer. He was also a prominent songwriter for Kool and the Gang. Legacy.com reports on his death…

Brown cofounded Kool & the Gang in 1964 in Jersey City, New Jersey, alongside Robert “Kool” Bell, Ronald Bell (1951–2020), Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas (1951–2021), Robert “Spike” Mickens, Ricky West, Woodrow “Woody” Sparrow, and Charles Smith. Brown had trained as a jazz drummer, but his style began to evolve as the band found their signature funk and R&B sound. Kool & the Gang began seeing moderate success in the late ‘60s and scored their first major hit with 1973’s “Jungle Boogie,” cowritten by Brown. He would continue to cowrite hits for the band, including “Ladies’ Night,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Fresh,” “Cherish,” and their enduring No. 1 hit “Celebration.” Brown was the main songwriter on some of the band’s songs, including the 1979 No. 5 hit “Too Hot.” With Kool & the Gang, Brown won two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. His drumming was one of the hallmarks of the band’s funky sound, and it has been sampled by such artists as the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, and Cypress Hill. Earlier this year, Brown published the memoir “Too Hot: Kool & the Gang & Me.” https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/george-funky-brown-1949-2023-kool-the-gang-drummer/