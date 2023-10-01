American Sports Legend Dead At 57

Tim Wakefield, former pitcher for the Boston Red Sox who won two championships with the team, has reportedly died after an extensive battle with brain cancer. Wakefield was only 57.

Videos by Rare

The Red Sox issued the following statement on Wakefield’s death…

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield, Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation. Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family https://apple.news/ACNnm_mRtSTG2kTBmx8XbCg

Red Sox owner John Henry issued the following statement on Wakefield’s shocking death…

Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball. He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us. Red Sox Owner John Henry on passing of Tim Wakefield

It is tragic that we lost Tim Wakefield at just 57. Our prayers are with his family during this heartbreaking time. Major League Baseball has lost a legend.