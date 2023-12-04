American TV Legend Dead At 93

Robert H. Precht, the producer of the legendary ‘Ed Sullivan Show’, which brought so many legendary musicians to the forefront, including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, and others, has reportedly died at the age of 93.

Precht joined the show in 1958, and served as a producer for 10 years. The New York Times reports on his death…

Robert Precht, who for more than a decade produced “The Ed Sullivan Show,” the influential Sunday night variety extravaganza that for 23 years brought singers, comedians, rock bands, jugglers, animal acts and the Italian mouse puppet Topo Gigio into the living rooms of millions of viewers, died on Nov. 26 at his home in Missoula, Mont. He was 93.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Margo Precht Speciale, the producer of an upcoming documentary about Mr. Sullivan.

Mr. Precht joined the Sullivan show as its associate producer in 1958, 10 years after the program made its debut as “The Toast of the Town.” He became producer two years later, replacing Marlo Lewis, and was eventually named executive producer.

Mr. Precht arrived too late for Elvis Presley’s electrifying appearances in 1956 and 1957. But he was in charge when the Beatles performed on the show in 1964, first in New York and then in Florida. And when the Beatles performed at Shea Stadium in Queens in August 1965, Mr. Precht filmed the concert for a documentary for Mr. Sullivan’s production company.

“This is probably the most fantastic television operation I’ve gotten into,” he told The Daily News of New York a day before the concert. “We’ll have 11 cameras in the ballpark, but there’ll be no chance for rehearsal or for checking our sound system. And with 55,000 people liable to do anything, we don’t know what will happen.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/04/arts/television/robert-precht-dead.html