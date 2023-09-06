Majority of Americans Say Joe Biden Is Too Old and ‘Confused’ for Second Term: Poll

A new poll from The Associated Press shouted out what many Americans have already said out loud — Joe Biden is too old for another term as president.

The poll asked both Democrats and Republicans for their take on the future for Biden. Apparently, the majority of Americans describe Biden as “old” and often “confused,” respondents of the poll said.

Biden, 80, is already the oldest president in U.S. history and would be 82 at the start of a second term.

The poll also showed that some Americans find former President Donald Trump to be “corrupt” or “dishonest.” But no one had an issue with his age (77). Trump is expected to run again in 2024.

“Biden is just three years older than Trump, but many Americans expressed real concerns about his ability to continue as president,” the Daily Mail wrote.

The outlet then quoted a voter who expressed his feelings about Biden’s age.

Rami Marsha, a 58-year-old CEO of a manufacturing company in Agoura Hills, California, is a registered Democrat who voted for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020 – but says he’d likely leave the presidential race portion of his ballot blank if those two square off again in 2024. ‘I think he might be having some dementia, and I don´t think he has the power to run the country,’ Marsha said of Biden. The Daily Mail

In other words, Biden will undoubtedly set out for a second term — but the age-old question is if he’s too ancient to handle the job. More Americans than ever are saying yes.