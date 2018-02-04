Menu
Trump Schiff Read this Next

Top Democrat pushed back after President Trump said that the memo "totally vindicates" him
Advertisement

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured.


Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Cahill couldn’t say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. He says the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

Lexington County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Myrick says deputies were taking the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.

The State newspaper reported that the crash happened about near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce, South Carolina.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed on Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami. There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board

Associated Press

Advertisement

Rare Studio

Grieving mom of a late 5 year old warns parents it’s not just the flu that’s “killing these babies”

Grieving mom of a late 5 year old warns parents it’s not just the flu that’s “killing these babies”

Alex Trebek hilariously trolls “Jeopardy!” contestants who don’t know jack about football

Alex Trebek hilariously trolls “Jeopardy!” contestants who don’t know jack about football

This dad has a message for the president, and he’s using a Super Bowl ad to get it heard

This dad has a message for the president, and he’s using a Super Bowl ad to get it heard

The father of three of Larry Nassar’s victims attempted to take justice into his hands in a shocking courtroom moment

The father of three of Larry Nassar’s victims attempted to take justice into his hands in a shocking courtroom moment

A sportscaster narrated the embarrassing surveillance footage from a failed break-in at his station

A sportscaster narrated the embarrassing surveillance footage from a failed break-in at his station

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement