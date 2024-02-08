Aniston, Schwimmer Reunite in ‘Friends’-Themed Super Bowl Ad

Uber Eats is bringing America’s friends back together again for the Super Bowl.

Videos by Rare

More specifically, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, once co-stars of the smash-hit sitcom Friends, will be together again in a Super Bowl add for Uber Eats.

ET Online reported the news as follows:

As the Uber Eats commercial begins, the Friends star gets a delivery from a driver who didn’t know that all of the things she purchased were available on the app. “Well, you know, in order to remember something, you gotta forget something else to make a little room,” she tells the driver. The commercial cuts to David and Victoria Beckham, who can’t remember which spice group Victoria was in, and then to Jelly Roll, who doesn’t know when he got those tattoos on his face. Back on the lot, Aniston is greeted by her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, who gets a strong stiff arm from the actress as he attempts to hug her. “Have we met?” she asks. “We worked together for 10 years,” he tells her as she still can’t place his face. “You look great,” she tells him, before he remarks, “You still don’t know, do you?”

Aniston then walks away, she makes it clear there is no way that she’d forget someone with whom she’s worked for a decade.

“I hate this town,” Schwimmer says after Aniston’s fake snub.