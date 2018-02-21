Menu
Mike Rowe Dirty Jobs star Read this Next

Mike Rowe offers some words of comfort and truth when a fan asks about the Florida school shooting
Advertisement

A Maryland teenager arrested at his high school with a loaded handgun the day after last week’s mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School also had a sizeable arsenal at his home, according to FOX5DC.


Alwin Chen was pulled out of class on Thursday, February 15 after Clarksburg High School received a tip that a student had a weapon in school. Principal Edward Owusu told Clarksburg High parents that they received the tip at 1:55 p.m. local time, towards the end of the school day.

RELATED: Trump announces new gun control measures less than one week after the school shooting in Florida

When Chen and his backpack were brought to the school office, Chen allegedly told school security and a school resource officer that he had a gun in his backpack and a knife in his shirt pocket. Chen was reportedly arrested without incident and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property. Prosecutors say Chen also had a physical list of grievances against other students in his possession. Chen’s father told a reporter that his son may have felt a need “to protect himself.”

Now, authorities say they located a larger cache of weapons at Chen’s home — including an AR-15 or similar rifle, one of which was used just last week in the killing of 17 staff and students at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A tactical vest, inert grenades and more handguns were gathered from Chen’s home.

He is being held without bond at this time. A motive for bringing the weapon to Clarksburg High School remains undetermined. Court documents acquired by ABC7 say Chen told police he “felt anxious from social interactions between himself + students.”

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Nearly 2 decades after going to prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Rae Carruth seeks custody of their son

Nearly 2 decades after going to prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Rae Carruth seeks custody of their son

Women are mistaking early signs of ovarian cancer for bloating, new study says

Women are mistaking early signs of ovarian cancer for bloating, new study says

A CNN panelist thinks the FBI didn’t act on the Nikolas Cruz warning because of his race

A CNN panelist thinks the FBI didn’t act on the Nikolas Cruz warning because of his race

“Few” parents express their concerns about a private school’s consent-free drug test policy

“Few” parents express their concerns about a private school’s consent-free drug test policy

Chelsea Handler tweeted a vulgar response to Donald Trump’s President’s Day “reflection”

Chelsea Handler tweeted a vulgar response to Donald Trump’s President’s Day “reflection”

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement