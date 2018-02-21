A Maryland teenager arrested at his high school with a loaded handgun the day after last week’s mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School also had a sizeable arsenal at his home, according to FOX5DC.





Alwin Chen was pulled out of class on Thursday, February 15 after Clarksburg High School received a tip that a student had a weapon in school. Principal Edward Owusu told Clarksburg High parents that they received the tip at 1:55 p.m. local time, towards the end of the school day.

When Chen and his backpack were brought to the school office, Chen allegedly told school security and a school resource officer that he had a gun in his backpack and a knife in his shirt pocket. Chen was reportedly arrested without incident and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property. Prosecutors say Chen also had a physical list of grievances against other students in his possession. Chen’s father told a reporter that his son may have felt a need “to protect himself.”

NEW: I just spoke by telephone with father of Clarksburg High School student Alwin Chen. Mr. Chen explained his son may have brought 9mm handgun to class yesterday because: "He needed to protect himself." Mr. Chen was kind and cordial during our roughly four-minute phone call. pic.twitter.com/4gcmFCaCcX — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 16, 2018

Now, authorities say they located a larger cache of weapons at Chen’s home — including an AR-15 or similar rifle, one of which was used just last week in the killing of 17 staff and students at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A tactical vest, inert grenades and more handguns were gathered from Chen’s home.

He is being held without bond at this time. A motive for bringing the weapon to Clarksburg High School remains undetermined. Court documents acquired by ABC7 say Chen told police he “felt anxious from social interactions between himself + students.”