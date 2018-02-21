A Maryland teenager arrested at his high school with a loaded handgun the day after last week’s mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School also had a sizeable arsenal at his home, according to FOX5DC.
Alwin Chen was pulled out of class on Thursday, February 15 after Clarksburg High School received a tip that a student had a weapon in school. Principal Edward Owusu told Clarksburg High parents that they received the tip at 1:55 p.m. local time, towards the end of the school day.
Now, authorities say they located a larger cache of weapons at Chen’s home — including an AR-15 or similar rifle, one of which was used just last week in the killing of 17 staff and students at Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A tactical vest, inert grenades and more handguns were gathered from Chen’s home.
He is being held without bond at this time. A motive for bringing the weapon to Clarksburg High School remains undetermined. Court documents acquired by ABC7 say Chen told police he “felt anxious from social interactions between himself + students.”