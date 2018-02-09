Soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr. joined the ladies of “The View” Thursday and had a nasty little tit-for-tat with co-host Joy Behar when she suggested that his family would still be in Italy under President Donald Trump’s policies. Sabato quickly pointed out that his family legally immigrated to the United States.





Sabato, who is running for Congress in California, told the hosts, “We need to protect our borders, so I think we need to build something…we need to protect the American people.” He added later, “I want the American people to be taken care of first, and I don’t want the American people to take care of everybody else’s problems.” Behar responded, “But if they felt that way when your family was coming over here, you’d still be in Italy,” Sabato shot back, “I came here legally, and we had to wait in line, and we had to struggle, and we had to save a lot of money. There’s people like that, and they deserve their chance.”

The soap star, who you may also recognize from his stint as a Calvin Klein underwear model, said that he’s in support of immigration reform and that he would support DACA immigrants–foreign-born American residents who were brought into the U.S. illegally when they were children. Sabato also stated that he supports Donald Trump’s proposed wall on the Mexican-American border, telling the hosts, “We are arresting 1,000 people [at the border] every day…Mexico’s got a wall, why can’t we?” When Behar mentioned the possible costs of building the wall, Sabato noted, “We spend $100 billion on immigration every year. The wall will cost less than $20 billion so it will save a lot of money.”

Sabato first became a voice in the Republican landscape during the 2016 campaign season when he spoke in support of Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention. He was gunning for a job in the White House but was passed over. He’s unlikely to earn a spot in Congress either as he will have to defeat three-term congresswoman Julia Brownley in Santa Monica — a deep blue district.