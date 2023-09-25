AOC Confronted Over Hypocritical Ownership Of Non-Union Tesla (Video)

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on Face The Nation yesterday to say she bought a non-union Tesla because it would protect her from COVID better than a union-made electric vehicle.

“You were quoted back in July saying you look forward to buying a union-made electric vehicle,” the host asked AOC, “but you currently have a non-union-made Tesla. UAW already makes some electric vehicles, so why wasn’t that? Is it a problem with the quality, is it a problem with the style, is the market just not there?”

No, AOC said, implying that it was neither the union-made EV’s quality, style, or market availability. The congresswoman’s decision to buy a Tesla was, in fact, due to the Tesla’s better protection against novel pandemic viruses.

“Uh, no,” the esteemed congresswoman from the Empire State said. “Our car was purchased during the pandemic… before a vaccine had come out, so travel between New York and Washington, the safest way that we had determined was a [non-union Tesla] EV.”

Unfortunately, the congresswoman did not have the opportunity to cite the public health literature demonstrating that non-union EVs offer better protection against novel pandemic viruses than union-made EVs. We can only hope that further research is performed regarding non-union electric vehicles’ ability to stem the spread of other dangerous pathogens, and not just fearsome viruses such as Ebola hemorrhagic fever, but also more commonly occurring viruses such as measles that mainly impact vulnerable pediatric populations.

HOST: "You were quoted back in July saying you look forward to buying a union-made electric vehicle, but you currently have a non-union-made Tesla … why?"



However, AOC did continue on to say she is looking to trade in her Tesla for a newer union-made EV with better range. We can only hope New York’s 14th Congressional District likewise trades in their representative for one who’s a little smarter.