AOC Slammed Over Christmas Message Likening Palestinians to Jesus

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just can’t stop saying stuff that ticks off not only her opponents, but those who perhaps once supported her.

The latest example came via her Christmas post in which she felt compelled to focus on the Israel-Hamas war — likening Palestinians to Jesus and describing Israel as a violent force.

Per the New York Post:

In her Instagram story on Christmas Eve, the lefty New York Democrat shared a photo of a child in rubble in the Gaza Strip and said she is praying “for the peace and protection of the innocent in Gaza and the occupied territories.

“In the story of Christmas, Christ was born in modern-day Palestine under the threat of a government engaged in a massacre of innocents,” she wrote.

“He was part of a targeted population being indiscriminately killed to protect an unjust leader’s power. Mary and Joseph, displaced by violence and forced to flee, became refugees in Egypt with a newborn waiting to one day return home.

“Thousands of years later, right-wing forces are violently occupying Bethlehem as similar stories unfold for today’s Palestinians, so much so that the Christian community in Bethlehem has canceled this year’s Christmas Eve celebrations out of both [fear for their] safety and respect,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“And yet, also today, holy children are still being born in a place of unspeakable violence — for every child born, of any identity and from any place, is sacred. Especially the children of Gaza,” AOC said.

“The entire story of Christmas and Christ himself is about standing with the poor and powerless, the marginalized and maligned, the refugees and immigrants, the outcast and misunderstood without exception,” she wrote.

“This high Christian holiday is about honoring the precious sanctity of a family that, if the story were to unfold today, would be Jewish Palestinians,” the Democrat said.

“Merry Christmas. May there be peace on Earth, amen.”

AOC was ripped for her words, and not even mentioning the brutal terror attacks Oct. 7 in Israel that started the war.

“Jew hate,” one person commented under her post, and many agreed.

“She’s spouting make believe,” another wrote, and when it comes to AOC, that’s really nothing new.