Menu
Dallas Officer Mistaken Apartment Read this Next

Dallas Cop Who Shot Black Neighbor in His Own Apartment Found Guilty of Murder
Advertisement
Dazed and Confused Deer Gets Trapped in Clothing Store Ufficio Stampa Provincia di Belluno via AP
Ufficio Stampa Provincia di Belluno via AP

ROME (AP) — A dazed and confused deer has stormed into a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, blocking the local shopping street for a few hours before been saved and freed.

Local authorities said Tuesday that the deer, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, while the assistant was away, and got trapped inside among the clothes.

Authorities said it was necessary to cordon off Cortina’s shopping square to allow local veterinarians to catch the animal, anesthetize it and then bring it back to the wild.

Cortina mayor Gianpaolo Ghedina said that “luckily, all ended well. Once the animal was sedated, it was brought back to the woods and then freed.”

Watch: 10 Interesting Deer Facts for Deer Hunters

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like