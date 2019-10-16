Menu
Texas Officer Pulls Out Woman’s Tampon on Side of Road During ‘Unintended’ Cavity Search Read this Next

Texas Officer Pulls Out Woman's Tampon in Public During 'Unintended' Cavity Search
Advertisement
CORRECTION Houston Home Mass Shooting (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Southern Indiana police say an infant found abandoned inside a bag left near a roadway is alive and healthy.

Seymour police say a person walking their dog found the child Tuesday afternoon along a fence row about 20 yards (18 meters) from a road on Seymour’s southeast side.

Officers called to the scene found that the baby was alive and doctors at Seymour’s Schneck Medical Center determined that the infant was healthy.

Detective Sgt. C.J. Foster says in a statement that no arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Foster says the city that’s located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of Indianapolis has a baby box at one of its fire stations where people can relinquish newborns anonymously, without fear of prosecution.

Watch: Police Release Body Cam Video of Newborn Found Inside Plastic Bag in Woods

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like