Police say female athletes were secretly recorded while changing and showering at a South Carolina Christian college, and now some of those videos have been posted online.

Citing a Gaffney police report, news outlets report the athletes were filmed while using Limestone College’s men’s soccer locker room between 2012 and 2013. Police say five videos were uploaded to the porn site only months ago. The report of the “peeping Tom” behavior says the videos’ angle suggests the camera was on a sink.

The four-year college near the North Carolina border is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Spartanburg.

A college statement released Wednesday says it’s assisting in the investigation. Reports say a suspect hasn’t yet been identified. It’s unclear if law enforcement has notified the women in the videos.

