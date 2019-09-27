Menu
Officials say a skydiver has died after hitting a semitruck and then crashing into a California highway.

The California Highway Patrol tells the Fresno Bee that the 28-year-old woman was parachuting Thursday with a group from the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused her to drift onto the highway, but an onlooker who saw the aftermath reported strong winds in the area.

Her identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities responded to the crash on Highway 99 near Lodi Airport, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of San Francisco. It shut down several lanes.

The Skydive Lodi Parachute Center has had numerous fatalities in recent years. FBI agents raided the facility last year, confiscating records and video footage.

Representatives from the parachute center declined to comment.

