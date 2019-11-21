Menu
Male Birth Control That's Injected Into Groin Could Be Available In 6 Months
Universal Studios

A 55-year-old law enforcement veteran was stopped from entering Universal Studios for nearly an hour because the front of his grey long-sleeved t-shirt read “retired police officer.”

Former Ormond Beach officer Vincent Champion tells the Orlando Sentinel the experience left him confused and angry. He vows never to return to the theme park.

Retired Police Officer Shirt
Amazon.com

Universal officials said in a statement they have tremendous respect for law enforcement, but guests could have confused him for an actual police officer. Security attendants asked him to remove the shirt before entering the park Nov. 1.

Bystanders defended Champion. One offered his shirt. Champion put it on but was told he couldn’t carry the other shirt into the park.

Champion says a supervisor finally relented when he acknowledged there’s no official badge on the shirt.

