Arizona Woman Dies After Being Trampled by Elk

An Arizona woman has died more than a week after being trampled by elk, prompting wildlife officials to send another warning to avoid feeding wild animals.

Videos by Rare

The woman’s name and age have not been released. has not been named by officials. She reportedly was attacked by animal on her property in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman, Ariz.

Officials say it was the first fatal elk attack in the state’s history — though there have been reports of five other attacks in the past year.

Per NBC News:

“The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement that the woman’s husband found her on the ground in the couple’s back yard at 6 p.m. on October 26,'”with injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk.

“Nearby was a bucket of spilled corn nearby, the department said, prompting it to repeat long-made warnings that the public should not feed elk or other large animals.

“The woman was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas and placed in a medically-induced coma. She died on November 3. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office determined the death to be an accident.”

An elk takes a break from nibbling on needles to peer at the view of the Grand Canyon near Maricopa Point. (Getty)

In its report, the Arizona Game and Fish wrote: “The public is urged to help keep wildlife wild. Wildlife that are fed by people, or that get food sources from items such as unsecured garbage or pet food, lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources. Feeding puts at risk the person doing the feeding, their neighbors, and the wildlife itself. Please do not feed wildlife.”