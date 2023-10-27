Army Dad Goes Viral for Leaning and Perfectly Mimicking Daughter’s Cheerleading Routine

One way to show you really care about your kids is to embarrass them.

But Army Infantry soldier Andre Simmons says his daughter was only embarrassed that he learned and mimicked her cheerleading routine at football games for a short while. Now, she seems to enjoy it.

(CNN/Screenshot)

After all, now she is teaching him how to do the routines correctly. Simmons seems to have mastered them, and is performing them along with the rest of the squad. Well, the actual cheerleaders are on the sidelines. Simmons performs the routine from the stands.

Simmons, based in Texas and an ardent supporter of the Temple High Wildcats, went viral. He told CNN, fittingly, he has now become known as “No. 1 Cheer Dad.”

(Andre Simmons/CNN)

Simmons’ daughter is 15 years old and one of five children shared by Simmons and his wife. He told CNN he performs the cheer routine to spend time with his daughter and make up from his time away on military duty.

“At first she was embarrassed,” Simmons said of his daughter, adding that has changed to “a smile from ear to ear the entre time.”

(Facebook/CNN)