Army Vet Thwarts Carjacking Attempt of Pregnant Woman in Starbucks Drive-Thru

One Army veteran put his toughness to good use, just while waiting for a coffee in the Starbucks drive-thru line.

It all happened when a man who was fleeing police on foot allegedly opened the door to the vehicle with a pregnant woman inside. The suspect, who reportedly had stolen one car and crashed it, was attempting to carjack the woman’s vehicle.

That is when Shane Spicer, an Army veteran, sprung into action. The incident took place in Ocala, Florida and Fox 35 Orlando shared the police dashcam.

The suspect was wanted for first breaking into someone’s home before stealing that someone’s car at a busy intersection. “Convicted career criminal Michael Prouty took off running,” Fox 35 reported.

Meanwhile, Spicer watched the entire thing unfold in front of him.

“Just getting started with the day, had maybe been awake 20 to 25 minutes,” Spicer told the outlet. “I live about a mile from that Starbucks.”

Shane Spicer was waiting for his order at Starbucks when he ended up stopping a carjacking. (Fox 35)

But as soon as the suspect started carjacking the woman, or at least trying, Spicer hopped out of his vehicle and held onto the suspect.

“I’m going to get you, buddy!” Spicer said. “You’re not going anywhere now! You crossed the line!”

Spicer continued his stronghold on Prouty until officers arrived.

“He didn’t look like a Starbucks drinker,” Spicer told Fox 35 with a smile.

Several people reportedly were hurt in the crash, though Spicer walked away without a scratch. His girlfriend and young daughter were in the car with him when he made his heroic takedown of the bad guy.

“I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should,” Spicer told Fox 35. “I would just hope that someone would do the same for my family.”

No word on what Spicer had to drink, but hopefully it was at least free.