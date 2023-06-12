Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Didn’t Want to See Anyone for a Week’ After ‘Last Action Hero’ Poor Box Office Performance

The movie didn’t do well at the box office, only bringing in $137 million compared to its $85 million budget. Even though Last Action Hero has gained a devoted following since it came out, Schwarzenegger wasn’t happy about the movie’s lack of success.

Unmet Expectations

At 75, the legendary star spilled the beans about his latest project during Netflix’s Arnold docuseries, which delves into his life and career. The docuseries also touched upon his affair with his housekeeper and the sexual misconduct allegations that were thrown his way in the early 2000s.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was disappointed with the performance of Last Action Hero. He expressed his feelings, saying that he was incredibly upset and found the experience to be ‘embarrassing.’

“I cannot tell you how upset I was. It hurts you. It hurts your feelings. It’s embarrassing… I didn’t want to see anyone for a week,” Schwarzenegger shared.

“But you keep plodding along. And my mother-in-law also said this all the time: ‘Let’s just move forward.’ It’s a great message,” he added.

A Different Light

James Cameron, who’s also featured on the docuseries, talked about Schwarzenegger’s demeanor after the release of the film. “He sounded like he was in bed crying. He took it as a deep blow to his brand,” Cameron shared.

The director shared that he had never seen his longtime collaborator upset before. It was a rare occurrence, and it caught his attention.

“I think it really shook him. I said, ‘What are you gonna do?’ He said, ‘I’m just gonna hang out by myself.’ That’s the only time I’ve ever heard him down,” Cameron added.

Arnold is currently streaming on Netflix. The IMDB synopsis reads: Follows the life of Arnold Schwarzenegger, from his days of lifting weights to his successes in Hollywood, his time serving as governor of California, and both the joys and volatility of his family life. One Man. Three Lifetimes.