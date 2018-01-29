Menu
A 10-year-old boy in the UK has just become the youngest applicant in a decade to earn the highest score in the notoriously difficult Mensa IQ test, beating records set by noted geniuses like Albert Einstein and Sir Stephen Hawking, according to The Sun.


Mehul Garg, a pupil of Nine Mile Ride School, achieved a score of 162, much like his older brother, 13-year-old Dhruv, did last year.

“I was in tears when I got the results back,” Mehul — whose nickname is Mahi — told the tabloid. “I had just wanted to see how good I am against people who are really smart – I’m really competitive,” he added.

“Mahi is fiercely competitive. His older brother had achieved the same score last year so he really wanted to prove that he is no less intelligent than his brother,” his mother Divya Garg said, according to Outlook India.

Mehul’s score is two points higher than the scores of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, and places him him a very elite group of individuals.

“Mehul said the paper challenged his language skills, including analogies and definitions, and his sense of logic,” his mother said.

Mehul and his brother are now joining forces to work on some passion projects, such as attempting to improve customer service at Etihad Airlines via a customer survey they are conducting.

The duo is also raising funds to develop an app that will reduce social isolation by encouraging an online community for neighbors.

