A mutant goat that looks like a human is freaking people out as it goes viral.

Samiraa Aissa posted the video on Aug. 16, 2017, with the caption, “A strange creature has been discovered in India. The animal, whose shape resembles that of a human being, terrifies a whole village.”

Within days the post has over 25,000 likes and 556,641 shares on Facebook. The video has also been viewed more than 60 million times.

The images are grabbing people’s attention because the goat’s facial structure resembles that of a human. It has lips curled upward and a nose instead of a snout, according to AsiaOne.

Other goats have gone viral in the past. Most recently, one was trying to play with an officer by jumping on his patrol car.

This post was originally published in August 2017.

