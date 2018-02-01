Warning: This story contains images of bloody injuries.

A Swedish teen was left with gruesome injuries after pushing away a man she says groped her in a club.





Nineteen-year-old Sophie Johansson was dancing with friends in a nightclub when she says a stranger approached her from behind and tugged on her purse before sexually assaulting her.

“I turned around, and then I felt his hand on my bottom and between my legs,” she told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. In shock, the teen says she hit her assailant to try and stop his assault, but he responded by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Johansson and her friends attempted to flee the club to avoid further confrontation with the attacker, but on their way out, he did something even more horrifying: the man hit her over the head with a bottle, the Daily Mail reports.

“I thought it was [liquid] from the bottle [on my face], but then my friend said it was running blood,” Johansson told Aftonbladet. “I ended up in shock.”

The grisly photos taken of Johansson show the teen’s face and white top soaked in blood stemming from the gashes on the left side of her face. She was quickly rushed to the hospital, where she was given several stitches for multiple cuts on her head.

“I am happy and grateful that it did not end worse. But I’m a little upset about not finding the man,” Johansson told the paper. The man — she described him as 5-foot-10, with a muscular build and dark hair, approximately 25 years old — got away. A police report was filed for aggravated assault, but since the Jan. 27 incident, authorities have been unable to find the attacker and have since paused the investigation for a lack of evidence, reported the Mail.

“We hope that someone has seen something, seen the incident. If so, we will open up the investigation again,” said Nils Norling, a Malmo Police spokesperson, told Aftonbladet.

Babel, the club where the incident occurred, shared a statement on their Facebook page urging the public to help identify the assailant. They’ve reportedly been cooperating with Swedish authorities and have turned over all information they have that could be of help.

“One of our guests was beaten by an unknown man. We now need witnesses to the event in order to move forward on this matter,” their post read. “We have a [zero tolerance] against violence, threats and all forms of abuse. We and our staff work closely with the police to suppress and prosecute all crimes.”