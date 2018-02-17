This too shall pass, but not the smell test.

A flight from Dubai to Amsterdam went down the toilet because one passenger would not stop farting.





Reports from numerous publications, including De Telegraaf, the news in India, and the British tabloids, say that an elderly overweight passenger was passing gas that was so rancid and so constant that two Dutch passengers took exception and a fight ensued.

The Transavia Airlines HV6902 flight had to make an emergency landing in Vienna, Austria, because the situation was not resolved and repeated complaints achieved nothing.

There has been some speculation about whether the exceedingly flatulent man was doing this intentionally to goad passengers or was suffering from an unspecified medical condition.

Images of Vienna police boarding the plane to deal with so-called “passengers on the rampage” have since emerged, and four people were escorted off the plane and promptly banned.

Former 49ers coach Jim Tomsula on family vacation? https://t.co/Vpwj8ZefEs — Ben Maller (@benmaller) February 17, 2018

Unlike the plane passengers, people on social media were loving it, especially International Business Times’ “fart attack” joke.

LOL Fart attack: Plane makes emergency landing after passenger keeps farting

… an American Airlines flight had to be evacuated at a after a man reportedly broke wind so violently, it caused nausea and headaches among his fellow passengers 😂😭😭https://t.co/JqO3CcJe4g — aʟi ✁—– (@The45Storm) February 17, 2018

Guy can’t stop farting on plane causes a punch up. I am dying 😂😭 #fart #plane Punch-up breaks out at 38,000 feet after passenger breaks wind https://t.co/ylDaAyXLpD via @travelmail — Pete Da Pirate (@piratepeteshow) February 17, 2018

I was in tears reading this…. https://t.co/O4mL9DqHUz — compound aye (@CompoundAye) February 17, 2018

This one is right up your alley @katetimmarty, or out of it… Fart attack: Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to stop breaking wind on flight – International Business Times, UK Edition https://t.co/TXaIUugiq1 — ScottMatto (@ScottyMatto) February 17, 2018

Hilarious. Fart attack: Plane makes emergency landing after passenger refuses to stop breaking wind on flight – International Business Times, UK Edition https://t.co/rgupEc5tqs — Caterina Efé (@Caterina_Efe) February 17, 2018

We’re going to call that play on words a work of fart.