As if we needed another reason to love the holidays, the new Australian Firefighters Calendar is here, and it’s pretty much the only reason why we’re excited for the year to end. Since 1993, Australian firefighters have been gracing us with their…um…wonderful presence, giving us a reason to start using a calendar more. This year, these smoking hot firefighters are posing to raise money for animal charities, where they are pictured next to cuddly rescue kittens.

Honestly, the calendar has everything you ever need: unbelievably gorgeous hunky heroes snuggling adorable cats. That’s it. Game over, I’m sold, give me 5. Oh, and of course you have a place to jot down any important life event, which is mainly the purpose of a calendar, but I mean, whatever. That’s beside the point.

It’s safe to say these firefighters have seriously outdone themselves. What makes the whole situation better is that the funds are nationally donated to Mates4Mates, Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Save a Horse, Healing Hooves, and AMS Cat Haven.

Some of the cats featured on the calendar are actually some of the animals rescued from funds raised by last year’s calendar. The main intention of the calendar is to find loving homes for the animals and financially support the organization looking after mistreated animals.

Since 1993, firefighters from Australia have come together to create the 12-month calendar, donating nearly $3million to various charities around Australia. But, thanks to the wonderful world of the internet, the firefighters have raised $1.7 million in the past four years. With these new pictures for 2019, I’m sure sales will boost up in no time. The annual calendar has become a global sensation, with copies hanging all around homes with more than 35,000 followers on Instagram.

Last year, the calendar’s proceeds went to several other organizations for animal charities, but also went towards funds for The Childrenʼs Hospital Foundation in Queensland, The Starlight Foundation in New South Wales, My Room Children’s Cancer Charity in Victoria, The Cancer Council in South Australia and The Salvation Army.

The best part about these calendars? There are multiple editions! So, you’re not a fan of cats? No worries… there are also various calendars featuring dogs, a variety of animals such as horses, or if you’re just not a fan of any kind of feline creature, you can always just get a calendar full of hot guys! Choose between the 2019 Hot Firefighters Edition 1, 2019 Hot Firefighters Edition 2, 2019 Firefighters Animal Calendar…you name it, it’s all there!

That’s not all, due to its success worldwide, organizers are now looking to globalize their search for hunky firefighters all over the world! The organization is looking for 11 men to join them in Australia to make its first “International Firefighter Calendar”. The funds will be donated to international charities located in participating countries. Firefighters who are interested in being featured in the first ever International Firefighters calendar can apply by clicking here.

The calendar takes four long weeks to complete, full of photo shoots and edits, so it’s safe to say they put all their ‘hard work’ in there. Interesting in buying? Go check out their website at Australian Firefighter Calendars!

Anyone else ready to move to Australia, get an apartment, and forget to turn off the stove?

No? Just me? Alrighty then.