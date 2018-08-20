Two Australian women were driving home from lunch in Southern Australia when they noticed a kangaroo laying in the road. The kangaroo appeared to be moving so Lauren Wagner and her friend Sarah Wragge stopped their car and approached the animal to see if there was anything they could do to help it.

The women, however, quickly realized that kangaroo was dead. The reason it was moving was that a young joey was still alive inside its pouch. The women pulled the dead kangaroo out of the road and, after grabbing a blanket, removed the joey.

Impressive work by the ladies, who definitely didn’t have to do this. I could be wrong, but it’s my understanding that though kangaroos seem exotic to Americans (and the rest of the world) they’re actually more like deer than anything else in Australia. They’re everywhere and cool to see but also kind of annoying. And get hit by cars a lot.

True story, I’ve eaten kangaroo. Yeah. They’re not exactly manatees or pandas. If there’s enough of them that you can eat their meat in a sausage, on a whole other continent, the animal probably isn’t all that special. (Also, flavor-wise, kangaroo was pretty whatever. I mostly ate it for the novelty of eating Australia’s national animal.)

Still, like most Americans probably would if they found a lost fawn, these Australian women decided this little joey deserved the chance to grow up and one day die at the hands of a car driving on the wrong side of the road too.

Who knows, maybe the joey will one day be in your sausage too?