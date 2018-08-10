How’s cubicle life? Did Sharon reheat another foul smelling salmon dish for lunch that has created a cloud of stank over every desk within fifteen feet of hers? Did you get jealous of the window cleaner for getting to be outside again? It’s not the most fulfilling existence, but all that can change!

Some guy needs a person to live on a private Greek island and take care of a bunch of cats. (Don’t worry, it’s not a bunch of mean stray cats, it’s a legit animal rescue.) He’ll pay you and your room and board are free. You want to live on a private Greek island? Or do you want to get roped into someone’s story about how great their vacation to Branson was?

So you picked cats in paradise, right? Great. The island is called Syros, which sounds like the name of a magical land, and the cat preserve is called God’s Little People Cat Rescue.

Here is the full breakdown from their Facebook page:

PAID JOB OFFER WITH CATS! (this is genuine and NOT a joke – friends, please feel free to verify!). A very special position and living circumstance on offer on a little Greek island called Syros (a small paradise no less!) for a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company!! I am looking for someone who can take over the daily running of my Greek cat sanctuary in my absence. You will have 55 cats in your care and need to be able to overview them all + feed and medicate (big added bonus if you’re trained vet. nurse!). As part of the job you’ll have a fully paid (incl. water & electricity) semidetached modern tiny house with it’s own garden (direct view to the Aegean Sea!) plus a salary. The daily hours is that of a part time job (approx. 4 hours) and the salary reflects the fact that you get the house for free (with everything paid). All expenses for the cats will of course be paid incl. all veterinary care. You will be expected to take the cat to the vet in case of illness and therefore will need to be able to drive a manual car. We are located in a secluded nature preserved area which is very tranquil and quiet in winter time but busy during the summer. You’ll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility – and rest comfortably in your own company. That said, you’ll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house. From experience the job is most suitable for someone 45+ years of age, who’s responsible, reliable, honest, practically inclined – and really, with a heart of gold! Apart from feeding the cats the cats will also need heaps of love and attention. You will at times be expected to trap or handle a feral or non-sociable cat, so knowing something about a cats psychology too is important + cat-whispering skills should come natural to you. The job is long term but a minimum of 6 months is required with a 1 month intro at the beginning of October (you will be volunteering for the first 2-4 weeks but with free accommodation). The paid job starts on November 1st 2018. To get an accurate idea of the salary, please follow this link to see an average Greek salary and keep in mind this is a part time job WITH house, water & electricity included for free! https://tradingeconomics.com/greece/wages Please send your application with a photo and relevant information to joanbowell@yahoo.com We will look through all the applications and do Skype calls with the most suitable candidates at the end of August. PLEASE SHARE THIS POST FAR AND WIDE!! P.s. Please don’t send concerned messages. All is well and more will be revealed at some later point! ❤️

Yes. I would live there.

The job is only part time and the pay reflects that, according to the post. Also, potentially HUGE dealbreaker here, you have to know how to drive a manual transmission in case you need to drive injured cats to the vet for any emergencies. Feels worth it to learn, though?

If you hate your current job and love cats, it feels like you should probably apply to this. It’s like, Under the Tuscan Sun but it pays! And is in Greece! And has cats! And (maybe) no infidelity and divorce! Sounds fantastic.