According to Orkin, Chicago is [once again] the rattiest city in the U.S. – ew.
The pest control company released this year’s list of cities and believe it or not, Chicago is at the top for the third year in a row.
Rankings are based on the number of treatments performed by Orkin from Sept. 15, 2016-Sept. 15, 2017. Yikes.
There is even a budget for next year spearheaded by Rahm that includes adding more city crews and an extra half a million dollars [yes, you read the right] to get rid of the rats.
For the full list of the “rattiest” cities, read on [if you dare]:
1. Chicago
2. New York
3. Los Angeles
4. San Francisco – Oakland
5. Washington, DC
6. Philadelphia
7. Detroit
8. Baltimore
9. Seattle – Tacoma
10. Dallas – Ft. Worth
11. Denver
12. Minneapolis – St. Paul
13. Cleveland – Akron
14. Atlanta
15. Boston
16. Hartford – New Haven
17. Portland, OR
18. Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
19. Indianapolis
20. Houston
21. Milwaukee
22. Pittsburgh
23. New Orleans
24. Cincinnati
25. Richmond – Petersburg
26. Sacramento – Stockton
27. Kansas City
28. Charlotte
29. Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News
30. Buffalo
31. Columbus, OH
32. St. Louis
33. Raleigh – Durham
34. Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo
35. San Diego
36. Albany – Schenectady
37. San Antonio
38. Tampa – St. Petersburg
39. Rochester, NY
40. Nashville
41. Champaign – Springfield – Decatur
42. Greenville – Spartanburg
43. Memphis
44. Phoenix
45. Syracuse
46. West Palm Beach
47. Orlando – Daytona Beach
48. Madison
49. Flint – Saginaw
50. Green Bay – Appleton