Menu
Documents Show Facebook Used User Data as Competitive Weapon Read this Next

Documents Show Facebook Used User Data as Competitive Weapon
Advertisement
Chicago Has the Most Rats in the U.S. and We’re Grossed Out Too AP Photo/Robert Mecea, File

According to Orkin, Chicago is [once again] the rattiest city in the U.S. – ew.

The pest control company released this year’s list of cities and believe it or not, Chicago is at the top for the third year in a row.

Rankings are based on the number of treatments performed by Orkin from Sept. 15, 2016-Sept. 15, 2017. Yikes.

There is even a budget for next year spearheaded by Rahm that includes adding more city crews and an extra half a million dollars [yes, you read the right] to get rid of the rats.

For the full list of the “rattiest” cities, read on [if you dare]:

1. Chicago
2. New York
3. Los Angeles
4. San Francisco – Oakland
5. Washington, DC
6. Philadelphia
7. Detroit
8. Baltimore
9. Seattle – Tacoma
10. Dallas – Ft. Worth
11. Denver
12. Minneapolis – St. Paul
13. Cleveland – Akron
14. Atlanta
15. Boston

16. Hartford – New Haven
17. Portland, OR
18. Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
19. Indianapolis
20. Houston
21. Milwaukee
22. Pittsburgh
23. New Orleans
24. Cincinnati
25. Richmond – Petersburg
26. Sacramento – Stockton
27. Kansas City
28. Charlotte
29. Norfolk – Portsmouth – Newport News
30. Buffalo
31. Columbus, OH
32. St. Louis

33. Raleigh – Durham
34. Grand Rapids – Kalamazoo
35. San Diego
36. Albany – Schenectady
37. San Antonio
38. Tampa – St. Petersburg
39. Rochester, NY
40. Nashville
41. Champaign – Springfield – Decatur
42. Greenville – Spartanburg
43. Memphis
44. Phoenix
45. Syracuse
46. West Palm Beach
47. Orlando – Daytona Beach
48. Madison
49. Flint – Saginaw
50. Green Bay – Appleton

Watch: 10 Legendary Instruments of Country Music

Author placeholder image About the author:

Rare Studio

The North Pole’s temperature just soared to above freezing — and scientists are very concerned

The North Pole’s temperature just soared to above freezing — and scientists are very concerned

A tattoo artist has spent a decade turning his entire body black — even his eyes

A tattoo artist has spent a decade turning his entire body black — even his eyes

KFC running out of chicken is the internet’s newest meme

KFC running out of chicken is the internet’s newest meme

After a 42-year medal drought, the US finally claims gold in this Olympic event

After a 42-year medal drought, the US finally claims gold in this Olympic event

Facing multiple bribery charges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to stay in office

Facing multiple bribery charges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to stay in office

Stories You Might Like