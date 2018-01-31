It’s a nightmare of a question for anyone who dreads math.

At least one test in China has everyone scratching their heads after seemingly asking students to solve a problem but clearly not giving them enough information, reports the BBC.





“If a ship had 26 sheep and 10 goats onboard, how old is the ship’s captain?” read a confusing question, which was intended for 11-year-olds in the fifth grade.

26 sheep + 10 goats = a lot of flak over Chinese primary school maths exam questionhttps://t.co/lQ1Ulerq4d pic.twitter.com/OHPCTduKvW — The Star (@staronline) January 28, 2018

People had theories about the answer.

I would have written "42", but apparently the technical right answer is "28" or above…

Well done @BBCKarishma for solving that mystery. — Mads Nybo Jorgensen (@madsvid) January 31, 2018

Others got sidetracked by a discussion on the weight of the theoretical ship’s imaginary cargo.

How on earth can 26 sheep and 10 goats can weigh 7700 kgs!!! Dey mean to say a sheep or goat weighs more den 200 kgs!!! 🙄 🤔 😳 — Omr_doc (@osteopathblah) January 31, 2018

LoL. Good point. Average weight max is 150 kg .. even if you consider 150 per animal – it needs 51 to weigh 7700.. that guy has screwed it up. I guess the answer is – more than 18 years – min. age to get licence.. 5 th std class… — Amar (@synapse_doc) January 31, 2018

At least one person suggested that it was less a math question and more of a critical thinking test.

In a Chinese primary school #math problem-solving exam, given data is there are 26 sheep + 10 goats in a vessel.

Q: Determine the Captain's age

A: Insufficient Data.

It's not unusual for students to encounter critical thinking Q in an exam. Is there a need to be flummoxed? — Jake Lanuza (@videosniper) January 29, 2018

Others suggested that knowledge of Chinese boating licenses was needed for the question.

"If a ship had 26 sheep and 10 goats onboard, how old is the ship's captain?"

"In China, if you're driving a ship that cargo you need to have possessed a boat license for five years. The minimum age for getting a boat's license is 23, so he's at least 28."https://t.co/RghK1AEuef — Al Raposas (@a_raposas) January 30, 2018

According to the Shunqing Education Department, the question makes perfect sense for a few reasons listed above. As explained, the question was designed to “examine … critical awareness and an ability to think independently.”

Why?

“Some surveys show that primary school students in our country lack a sense of critical awareness in regard to mathematics,” it continued. Questions like this “enable students to challenge boundaries and think out of the box.”

