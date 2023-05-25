Devastated Fans Mourn the Loss of Fitness Influencer Killed in Failed Carjacking

30-year-old Luanne Murta Jardim, a fitness influencer from Brazil, has been killed in an apparent attempted robbery gone wrong. Jardim was reportedly out in Rio de Janeiro with her husband and young son on May 21 when several armed men approached their car and fired at the vehicle. One of the bullets struck Jardim in the heart, killing her. An investigation into the fatal incident is currently underway.

Jardim’s family announced her tragic passing in an Instagram post from the late influencer’s account. Translated from Portuguese, It reads, “Our dear star Luanne passed on to shine brighter. Is in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ. On behalf of the whole family, we thank you for all the messages of affection we are receiving. And we know Lu is getting all this love too.”

The emotional post continued, “The path of our little girl will not be marked by a tragedy, she was a light wherever she went. We will continue to honor your name and your life.” Jardim was pronounced dead after being rushed to Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital in Méier.

It has been reported that the attackers shot at the rear of the car at first, before walking to the side of the vehicle and shooting once more. The victim’s father, Atanael Jardim, believes that his daughter was being followed and that her death was not a random occurrence. He said, “This was not just a theft, a robbery. It was homicide. No one shoots at another car with the windows closed.”

Jardim’s husband, João Pedro Farche, left the incident without any injuries, while the couple’s son walked away with minor injuries. Farche shared his account of the incident to Instagram shortly after the attack, writing, “I’m fine, Miguelzinho (their son) is also fine. Miguelzinho hurt his face. Some pieces of shrapnel went in his face, but he’s okay. I was in the back seat. But that’s it. As soon as I have more information, I’ll write it here.”

Jardim’s followers are left devasted by the influencer’s sudden passing. One Instagram user commented, “So sad. It’s hard to believe. Rest in peace,” while another wrote, “My God, I can’t believe it, one of my biggest inspirations in my weight loss process.”