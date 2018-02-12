A dangerous artifact from World War II caused a delay in London.
BBC reports that the London City Airport was shut down when an unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered nearby. The discovery of the bomb during scheduled work led to some 16,000 passengers missing their flights, as authorities made quick work to remove the device safely.
A statement was issued via Twitter.
People had mixed reactions to the news. Some saw it as slightly inconvenient.
Others saw a silver lining in the delay.
But in all seriousness, the incident helped put into perspective the very different lives Londoners lived during the war.
(H/T Twitter)
RELATED: U.K. grocery store under fire for “sexist” shopping carts