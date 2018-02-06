Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the butt of a lot of jokes on Tuesday after a video emerged of him telling a woman at a town hall discussion to say “peoplekind” instead of “mankind.”





A young woman in the crowd was asking the prime minister to examine the laws around religious organizations, saying “we came here today to also ask you to look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation. So that it can also be changed.” She continued, “maternal love is the love that is going to change the future of mankind.” At that point, Trudeau stopped her saying “we like to say ‘peoplekind’–not necessarily ‘mankind’, because it’s more inclusive.”

Though the crowd seemed pleased and immediately launched in applause, the internet quickly jumped on the Canadian leader and lambasted his rhetoric. Piers Morgan wrote an op-ed calling Trudeau a “virtue-signaler” and “a global laughing stock” and closed his piece by addressing Trudeau, writing “talk your PC-crazed, feminist way out [of] that one.” Conservative blogger Ben Shapiro was even more creative in his criticism:

Justin Trudeau is what would happen if the song “Imagine” took human form and then ate a Tide Pod. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2018

I would say Trudeau is as dumb as a mop but at least you can use the mop to clean up messes. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2018

Other Twitter users pointed out that Trudeau actually interrupted the woman just so he could tell her to say “peoplekind” instead of “mankind.”

I've always warned you all that he's an empty suit..interrupting a woman to correct her on this is peak Trudeau….. https://t.co/D6GcK4CgbY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2018

And plenty of people made jokes about the new, politically correct, vernacular.

For the sake of 'peoplekind', please learn these new politically correct terms so Justin Trudeau doesn't scold you #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SKXfEas1lz — Ontario Proud (@ontarioisproud) February 6, 2018

Trudeau, 46, has been extremely progressive in his approach to issues like feminism. The Canadian Prime Minister even went so far as to author a piece in Marie Claire, entitled “Why I’m Raiding My Kids to Be Feminists.” In the op-ed, he wrote “all of us benefit when women and girls have the same opportunities as men and boys…our sons have the power and the responsibility to change our culture of sexism…”

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

The Canadian has been heralded by some as a sort of anti-Trump for his pro-environment, pro-immigration policies. Just after President Trump was elected — and as he was preparing to issue a ban on immigration from several Muslim-majority countries ravaged by war — Trudeau tweeted “to those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of you faith. Diversity is our strength.”