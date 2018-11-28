Menu
hang gliding Youtube: Gursk3

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man spent his first hang-gliding ride dangling precariously from a control bar and the pilot’s leg after the pilot forgot to strap him in.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that North Port resident Chris Gursky posted a GoPro video of the wild ride in Switzerland on his YouTube account Monday.

The video shows the trouble began immediately after takeoff when Gursky realized he wasn’t attached to the craft. He ended up holding the control bar with his left hand and the pilot with his right hand for most of the two-minute-and-14-second flight. The pilot held Gursky’s harness with his left hand while steering with his right.

The glider was at times hundreds of feet (meters) from the ground as it traveled from the top of a mountain. Gursky fractured his right wrist upon landing.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
