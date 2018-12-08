Menu
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new Mars lander has captured the first sounds of the Martian wind.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory released audio clips of the alien wind Friday. The low-frequency rumblings were collected by the InSight lander during its first week- and-a-half of operations at Mars.

Scientists agree the sound has an otherworldly quality to it, and they feel as though they’re sitting on the spacecraft, enjoying the Martian breeze.

The noise is of the wind blowing against InSight’s solar panels and the resulting vibration of the entire spacecraft. The sounds were recorded by an air pressure sensor inside the lander that’s part of a weather station, as well as the seismometer on the deck of the spacecraft.

InSight landed on Mars on Nov. 26.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
