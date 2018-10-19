Mom Will Pay Someone $65 an hour to Take Her Kids Trick-or-Treating

There’s no denying that a mother will do anything for their children. Even paying someone to go trick-or-treating. Yes, a mom who is terrified of Halloween, posted an unusual job ad, asking for someone to take her kids out trick-or-treating. The post explains the mother suffers from severe social anxiety and is offering $65 an hour to look after her three young children.

For three years, the unidentified mother has found ways to put off trick-or-treating. The mother stated she gets very scared at Halloween because of the costumes and is afraid of “speaking to strangers” and asking them for candy for the kids. She posted an ad on Childcare.co.uk, a site that connects parents with nannies, babysitters and tutors with more than 1.5 million users nationwide.

The post, which was submitted last week, was the mother’s last resort, as she has been unable to find anyone else to take her kids out. But the mom won’t let that stop her three children, two boys aged 9 and 7, and her 3-year-old daughter.

The ad calls for a professional to help the children with their costumes and lead them trick-or-treating from 4p.m. To 8 p.m. on October 31st. Founder of Childcare, Richard Conway, stated he saw the advert on the website and immediately wanted to help out the woman. He acknowledged how the mother was doing the best she could to keep the children happy and is willing to pay someone to perform the service.

I mean…$65 for an hour? Heck, I’m sold! I’ll take all the children around the city and get them ice cream afterwards for that kind of money! That’s $250 for basically just making sure the kids don’t go anywhere they aren’t supposed to, make sure they don’t die, steal some candy here and there, and basically just walk around the neighborhood. Sounds pretty legit to me.