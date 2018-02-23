If you’re in the United Kingdom and you’re a KFC fan, you’ve had plenty of reason to be upset lately. The franchises across the pond have been suffering from a “chicken shortage,” which has led some of their locations to temporarily close.





But, the company recently offered a cheeky apology to their faithful customers, and people are loving it.

KFC's initial excuse for its shutdown, ie "delivering chicken is complicated!" was so weak. But this apology advert is good pic.twitter.com/7dbph6IRZB — Elaine Moore (@ElaineDMoore) February 23, 2018

The apology features a bucket of the famous chicken with the company’s logo rearranged to spell “FCK”–which is only a letter away from an expletive.

While people were initially pretty angry at the American chicken eatery for their explanation, their apology is winning some customers back:

It’s been a tough week for us KFC lovers. This apology advert is so good 😂😁 https://t.co/viifrXOUlH — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) February 23, 2018

Whoever is in charge of @KFC_UKI's marketing and press – bravo 👏🏼 This ad and the Q&A posters are great, very clever! 😂 https://t.co/9vd0OB7Cck — Francesca Perryman (@JournoFrancesca) February 23, 2018

Thankfully for the restaurant’s hungry fans, the chicken shortage seems to be winding down. In a tweet, the company wrote, “We always had chicken, it was just stuck at the depot. Now it’s in restaurants, go eat it.”

We always had chicken, it was just stuck at the depot. Now it's in restaurants, go eat it. — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 23, 2018

But, before they came back, the Brits were getting really, really upset about the setback. So much so that they were calling the police and one British police station had to ask residents not to call the cops just because there’s no C in their local KFC:

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis – it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018

When historians look back at 2018 they will speak with awe at the way the nation pulled together to overcome the great @KFC_UKI chicken crisis — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) February 20, 2018

KFC’s managers and representatives were also getting pretty desperate, going to local butchers and begging to buy all the chicken they had. But the butchers weren’t having it.

A representative for KFC approached a butchers shop in Harlesden, north London, asking to buy all of their chicken, a source told BuzzFeed News. It is understood the shop refused the request https://t.co/bx8BO8GIgt — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) February 20, 2018

Thankfully, the chicken shortage is now something that the British will only talk about with displeasure, not experience.

