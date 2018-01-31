Mother Nature pulled out all the stops to give people all around the world a glimpse at an amazing lunar phenomenon known as the “super blue blood moon.”
According to NPR, the celestial event is the combination of a blue moon (when there are two full moons in a month), supermoon (when the moon is closest to the earth and appears bigger than normal) and a blood moon, which occurred as a result of a total lunar eclipse’s shadow on Earth casting a red tint on the moon. The eclipse began around 5:51 a.m. ET and wrapped up completely before noon.
RELATED: There is more to the moon than you may know
Early birds — and those who decided to brave the early morning for the special occasion — were treated to a gorgeous site in the skies, and many shared their views on social media.
The rare occurrence hasn’t happened in over 150 years, according to NASA. For those who missed their chance to gaze at the sight, they’ll have to wait another year to see it — but they won’t be getting the full experience. Gordon Johnston, a program executive and lunar blogger at NASA, says that the Jan. 21, 2019 lunar eclipse will be a supermoon, but it won’t be a blue moon so everyone will just have to make do with these stunning memories.