Mother Nature pulled out all the stops to give people all around the world a glimpse at an amazing lunar phenomenon known as the “super blue blood moon.”





According to NPR, the celestial event is the combination of a blue moon (when there are two full moons in a month), supermoon (when the moon is closest to the earth and appears bigger than normal) and a blood moon, which occurred as a result of a total lunar eclipse’s shadow on Earth casting a red tint on the moon. The eclipse began around 5:51 a.m. ET and wrapped up completely before noon.

RELATED: There is more to the moon than you may know

Early birds — and those who decided to brave the early morning for the special occasion — were treated to a gorgeous site in the skies, and many shared their views on social media.

How cool is this?! @Fox4Now viewer Amy Heider from Fort Myers put this collage together of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon as the lunar eclipse happened! pic.twitter.com/P2Vvke6HJ3 — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) January 31, 2018

Just took this image of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon at Clearwater Beach pic.twitter.com/6R7lqaEVcf — Antonio Paris (@AntonioParis) January 31, 2018

Stunning images of total lunar eclipse across the world https://t.co/QYxY3pEPFq#SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/M2NqbRaGcy — Times of India (@timesofindia) January 31, 2018

In case you missed it, here’s a stunning shot of last night’s #SuperBlueBloodMoon at Pony Express National Historic Trail #Nevada pic.twitter.com/rPg5ymhJSK — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) January 31, 2018

WATCH: Here is a timelapse of the #SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/jSh04oyY78 — Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) January 31, 2018

The rare occurrence hasn’t happened in over 150 years, according to NASA. For those who missed their chance to gaze at the sight, they’ll have to wait another year to see it — but they won’t be getting the full experience. Gordon Johnston, a program executive and lunar blogger at NASA, says that the Jan. 21, 2019 lunar eclipse will be a supermoon, but it won’t be a blue moon so everyone will just have to make do with these stunning memories.