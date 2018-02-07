Police in northeastern Scotland were in for an interesting time when they received a frantic all about a loose tiger in the area.





A farmer in Hatton went to check on his cows when he came across the beast, reports the BBC. Terrified and not knowing how to deal with the animal, the farmer called the police.

“We received a call from an extremely concerned member of the public late on Saturday evening with regards to a wild animal being loose in the grounds of a farm in the Hatton area,” explained Inspector George Cordiner. “Unusual as the call may have seemed, any call reporting a potential danger to the public has to be taken seriously, and efforts were made to verify the sighting as soon as possible, including starting to make contact with the nearest wildlife park to make sure they did not have an escapee.”

Emergency services arrived at the farm, armed and ready to remove the animal from the area.

But once they were there, they noticed there was more to the wild animal that the farmer had missed in the frenzy — or, more accurately, there was less to it. The supposed predatory beast was just a stuffed toy.

The incident took reportedly took less than 45 minutes.

“We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent,” Cordiner said.

(H/T Mashable)

RELATED: Librarians expertly troll patrons with a display answering their unhelpful questions