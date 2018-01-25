Menu
An Indian village got an Italian makeover, and the results could not be more beautiful.

According to RVCJ, a non-profit initiative named Chal Rang De took on the daunting task of painting the walls of Ghatkopar’s Asalpha Village in Mumbai with vibrant colors.


And the hard work paid off.

The project was inspired by a desire to change the way people looked at slums.

“This is a slum in Mumbai, not pic postcard Italy town,” read a headline, drawing reference to Positano, Italy.

For comparison.

POSITANO, ITALY – JULY 27: Houses cling to cliffs over the town center on July 27, 2011 in Positano, Italy. The Amalfi coastline is among Italy’s most popular tourist destinations. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

RELATED: This guy's selfie video as a train roared by went horribly wrong, and he's lucky to be alive

Zuri Davis
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare.
