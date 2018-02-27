Menu
A British supermarket has gotten some attention for the way it decided to brand a costume in honor of Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Keyword “Black,” not “Dark.”


Customers couldn’t help but notice that the words were switched on the website. And they had no issues poking fun at the chain for it.

Perhaps Tesco was creating their own superhero.

Or thought to bring in some publicity.

Others suggested the change was due to licensing. Not since Aldi has there been a more obvious spin on a famous brand.

Regardless of the reason, the company has since apologized for the error.

