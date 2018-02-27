A British supermarket has gotten some attention for the way it decided to brand a costume in honor of Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Keyword “Black,” not “Dark.”





@Tesco #Tesco please can you explain this to me? Why does this costume say 'dark' #panther there is no dark panther in the kingdom of #Wakanda it is #BLACKpanther why have you done this what is it? Dark what? U dont remix #IronMan 2 #metalman so why this? #EpicFail #fixthis pic.twitter.com/hV8wD5RnLY — meeee (@missluvalot) February 25, 2018

Customers couldn’t help but notice that the words were switched on the website. And they had no issues poking fun at the chain for it.

That ‘Urban’ Panther film was really something. — David Sagoe (@sagoe_david) February 26, 2018

Perhaps Tesco was creating their own superhero.

@Tesco there's a pretty big movie out at the moment called Black Panther, not sure if you've heard of it. The merch you sell is called "Dark Panther". Is this a tesco own brand super hero? — BrumGirlReviews (@Brumgirlreviews) February 25, 2018

Or thought to bring in some publicity.

Just read that @Tesco named a #BlackPanther costume "Dark Panther", lol, who comes up with this? Publicity? Surely someone at the top can't think that they would get away with it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/M9C5wfbQTd — Karl Holtby (@karl_holtby) February 27, 2018

Others suggested the change was due to licensing. Not since Aldi has there been a more obvious spin on a famous brand.

A) It's a genuine mistake/oversight

B) It's due to licensing

C) It's an incredibly clever marketing ploy to get people talking about the costume — J_Allonby (@Jack_Allonby) February 27, 2018

Regardless of the reason, the company has since apologized for the error.

Tesco says it's "extremely sorry" for labelling a fancy dress costume as Dark Panther, instead of Black Panther https://t.co/JrQiGBagvh pic.twitter.com/4EHTZM0okn — delcrookes (@hairydel) February 26, 2018

