A session of Britsh Parliament has attracted much attention after a member of the House of Lords resigned for a “minor discourtesy.”

As The Guardian has explained, Lord Michael Bates, minister at the Department for International Development, made the decision to step down from his decision earlier in the week. Bates said that he was “thoroughly ashamed at not being in my place” after missing the opportunity to ask a question due to tardiness.





“I want to offer my sincere apologies to Baroness Lister for my discourtesy in not being in my place to answer her question on a very important matter at the beginning of questions,” he apologized. “During the five years in which it’s been my privilege to answer questions from this dispatch box on behalf of the government, I’ve always believed that we should rise to the highest possible standards of courtesy and respect in responding on behalf of the government to the legitimate questions of the legislature.”

Bates announced his resignation, but it was met with a resounding “no” from nearly everyone in the room.

VIDEO: Government resignation! International Development Minister (as well as ex Langbaurgh MP and Gateshead boy) Lord Bates has quit after missing an oral question. Just look at the reaction from other peers…@itvtynetees pic.twitter.com/0ybYoO8AZM — Joe Pike (@joepike) January 31, 2018

The moment stood out in minds of observers as possibly the most British resignation ever.

presenting perhaps the most British political resignation speech ever made pic.twitter.com/VWLDc16u35 — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 31, 2018

I can't stop watching this. just the way he walks off through the Lords afterwards — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 31, 2018

So DfiD minister Lord Bates has just resigned from his position – on the floor of the House – because of the "minor discourtesy" of not being present to answer an earlier question. Seems a tad dramatic. — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) January 31, 2018

Most honourable resignation ever..?

Certainly ‘old school’.#LordBates https://t.co/5fmUi9x6hZ — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion KCB MP (@PeterMannionMP) January 31, 2018

Lord Bates 1 minute later pic.twitter.com/bzFhsAhCos — Peter Lyon (@PeterELyon) January 31, 2018

Some had commentary on the “new bar for resignation.”

Lord Bates apparently did so because he was late to answer a question at the dispatch box…if that's the new bar for resignation….I reckon quite a few might be in trouble 😏 https://t.co/KEe7AW31xC — Giles Dilnot (@reporterboy) January 31, 2018

If we all have to resign for being a little bit late to things then I'm completely screwed. https://t.co/RAKDUrvUcH — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) January 31, 2018

At least one observer had a theory about the timing of Bates’ actions.

Lord Bates resigned from the Govt in 2016 to go on a 2000 mile walk to promote the Olympic Truce. The Winter Olympics starts in a fortnight. This is speculation, but might this prove convenient for him? https://t.co/WU58yqF0ae — Jason Keen (@Jason_Keen) January 31, 2018

Following the resignation, several sought to change his mind.

Stunned looks on faces of Govt front bench as Lord Bates leaves the Chamber. After, Opposition Leader Bs Smith stands up to say she hopes he'll reconsider. pic.twitter.com/wRb9u6cd22 — Richard Chapman (@SelsdonChapman) January 31, 2018

I hear Lord Bates has been found and they’re trying to talk him out of it — Esther Webber (@estwebber) January 31, 2018

Leader of the Opposition in the Lords, Baroness Smith of Basildon, interrupts the beginning of Lord Hague's speech on the EU Withdrawal Bill to say that Lord Bates really doesn't have to resign for missing a question. pic.twitter.com/BJdRXqji0b — Richard Morris (@imrichardmorris) January 31, 2018

Bates’ resignation was rejected.

BREAKING: Lords Bates resignation rejected by the PM pic.twitter.com/rrmscMTIRN — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) January 31, 2018

“Of all the ministers I’d want to cause to resign, he’d be the last,” said Baroness Ruth Lister, a colleague, after the ordeal.

