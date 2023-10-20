Arrest Made in Shooting Deaths of Two People, 10 Days Apart, Outside California Fitness Center

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two individuals at a 24 Hour Fitness parking lot in San Leandro, California.

Joshua Ballard, 23, has been charged with the two murders and is in custody.

The incidents happened two days apart — on September 14, then again on September 24, both in the same parking lot. Authorities believe Ballard is responsible for killing both people.

The scene outside the 24 Hour Fitness parking lot in San Leandro, California, where two people were shot to death. (KTVU)

Both victims were found shot while sitting inside their vehicles, investigators said.

Police increased their patrols of the area following the shootings — and said they recognized Ballard from surveillance videos outside the fitness center and plaza parking lot.

The 24 Hour Fitness signage in San Leandro, California. (KTVU)

The motive for the shootings has not been determined, though police said neither victim was specifically targeted.

Per CBS Bay Area:

“Using surveillance footage, police said they were able to identify a suspect after finding a person who was seen coming to and from the scenes of both shootings. The person wore similar clothing during both instances, including black work boots and what police described as a ‘distinctive’ metal shoelace keeper, along with a red Nike backpack during the first homicide.

“… Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, an officer responding to an unrelated call saw a man matching the suspect description near the mall, in the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Halcyon Drive. According to the officer, the man was wearing a red Nike backpack and black work boots.”

The parking lot outside a 24 Hour Fitness in San Leandro, California,, where two people were fatally shot. (KTVU)