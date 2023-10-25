Arrest Warrant Issued for Missing Man Accused of Killing Wife, Mother of Four

The district attorney has issued an arrest warrant for a Massachusetts man following the fatal shooting of his wife in a second-floor bedroom of their home over the weekend.

Aaron Pennington, 33, has been missing since the death of wife Breanne Pennington in Gardner, Mass. The couple have four children — ages nine, seven, five and two.

Security footage showed Aaron Pennington fleeing from the home and driving away in a white BMW at around the same time that Breanne Pennington was believed to be shot. Police later recovered his vehicle at a Boy Scout camp site in Gardner. They remain on the lookout for Pennington.

Aaron Pennington, left, and Breanne Pennington were reportedly having marital issues in recent months. (Photo provided/Boston 25)

Per Boston 25 News:

“It was determined that Pennington had left his home around 9 a.m. on Sunday in his white 2013 BMW Model 320, which was spotted Monday evening by a hunter, about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail off Kenton Street near Camp Collier in Gardner.

“Members of the State Police Special Response Team, the State Police Tactical Operations Response Team, the Violent Fugitives Apprehension Section, state police K9 units, and Gardner and Ashburnham police continue scouring a vast, 400-acre tract of woods to try to locate Pennington and have asked hunters to check trail cameras.

“The search radius is very sparse and heavily wooded, and crews can go a long way without seeing anything.”

Aaron and the late Breanne Pennngton are the parents of four small children. (Boston 25 News)

Gardner Police Chief Eric McAvene said Pennington is believed to still be alive and on foot.

“It’s very heavily wooded, sparse… the grid search is large at this point in time,” McAvene said. “We’re operating under the assumption that he is still alive and on the run.”

The Penningtons’ marriage reportedly had fallen on hard times recently, with Breanne said to be preparing to move to Texas with their children. She had previously filed a criminal complaint against Aaron, reports say.