At Least 13 Injured in New York Train Derailment

At least 13 people were injured after an LIRR train derailed in Queens, N.Y., on Thursday morning, according to officials, via the New York Post. The train had about 100 on board.

Those injured suffered leg and back injuries after all eight passenger cars derailed a little after 11 a.m., the Post reported, citing the FDNY. Some of the injuries were considered serious, but MTA officials said all of those hurt are expected to make a full recovery.

“There is some significant infrastructure damage in terms of the rail, it buckled, which looks like a result, but again it’s preliminary,” said LIRR Senior Vice President of Operations Rob Free. “”The train was operating straight, it was going over the last couple switches within the interlocking.”

Officials estimated that the train was traveling at 54 mph at the time of the derailment. Work has already started to re-rail the train — though officials cautioned that could take some time.

A view from the sky of the New York train derailment. (ABC7)

“The restoration process is not merely a matter of re-railing the train, there is damage to the ties and other railroad infrastructure as well,” MTA Chair Janno Lieber told reporters of the timeline for repairs. “We’ll have to come back to the public about how long it’s going to be until that track and our ability to provide full Long Island Railroad service is back in action.”

Uninjured passengers were transferred to another train, via the help of the FDNY.

“This is a complex and dangerous operation but they were able to get to work quickly and determine that they were able to get all of the passengers off the train to another location to be assessed by EMS,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.