At Least 22 Dead In Maine Mass Shooting, Suspect Still At Large

At least 22 people have been killed, and dozens more wounded, in a mass shooting that occurred tonight in Lewiston, Maine. It is being reported right now that the suspect is still at-large. There were reportedly incidents at several different locations, including a local bowling alley.

There are an estimated 50 to 60 people wounded right now, and medical officials responded to several scenes as a “mass casualty event”. Authorities are urging all residents of Lewiston and Auburn to shelter in place, as the dangerous individual who committed these barbaric crimes has yet to be arrested by authorities, and is presumably still armed.

The local Sheriff’s office has released the following photo of the shooter in the local bowling alley where he reportedly shot and killed dozens of people. You can see the suspect armed with what is presumed to be a semi-automatic rifle.

It is being reported that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and officials will continue to inform him of what is happening on the ground in Lewiston.

For now, this stands as one of the most deadly mass shootings in recent memory, and only stands to get worse, as this suspect has yet to be captured. Our prayers are with those who fell victim to the violence tonight.