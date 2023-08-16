At Least Two Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago Funeral Home

At least two people were injured after a shooting occurred outside a Chicago funeral home located on the city’s south side, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. local time as people stood outside Leak and Sons Funeral Home in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, WGN reported. Two victims were taken to area hospitals after being hit by the gunfire, one in critical condition. The other suffered a leg wound.

An area in front of the Leak and Sons Funeral Home is taped off for a police investigation. (NBC Chicago)

Also, WGN reported that a potential third victim may have “self-transported” to a hospital.

The ages and genders of the victims have not yet been determined. Nor has a motive behind the incident been released, as police said the investigation is ongoing.

A man outside a Chicago funeral home talks on his self phone near the scene of a shooting. (NBC Chicago)

Per NBC Chicago, no one inside the funeral home was injured.

“The funeral home also said officers were present prior to the shooting as a precaution as the service held was for the victim of a crime,” the outlet wrote.

A Chicago police cruiser sits outside the funeral home following Wednesday’s shooting incident. (NBC Chicago)

The funeral was being held for someone who reportedly had been a victim of a crime.