Avengers Actor Killed With Three Of His Children In Deadly Halloween Crash

Taraja Ramsess, who was a stunt actor for the hero ‘Black Panther’ in the Marvel film ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has reportedly tragically died in a car accident that also claimed the lives of his three young children.

10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess reportedly survived the crash initially, but succumbed to his injuries after the crash at a local hospital in Los Angeles. 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, along with her father, and her newborn sister Fujibo.

Ramsess reportedly collided with a tractor trailer that had been broken down in the left lane while driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police are still investigating the cause of the tragic accident that has claimed four lives.

The L.A. Times reports on his death…

The death toll in a Halloween car crash that killed an “Avengers: Infinity War” stunt actor and two of his children has risen to four. A third child, 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess “succumbed to his injuries” Saturday, the DeKalb County Police Department told The Times on Monday, citing the medical examiner. The boy died after being on life support following the fatal accident in the Atlanta area, according to the family and local news outlets. “Black Panther” stunt actor and martial artist Taraja Ramsess, his 13-year-old daughter, Sundari, and newborn daughter Fujibo had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash last week, Fox 5 and WSB-TV reported. The crash occurred just before midnight along an exit ramp from Interstate 20, near Interstate 285. DeKalb County Police investigators said that Ramsess, 41, had been behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. As he was exiting onto Wesley Chapel Road, he “collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane.” https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2023-11-06/third-child-dead-after-halloween-crash-that-killed-black-panther-stunt-actor-and-two-children