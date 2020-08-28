Authorities have announced that someone painted a ‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte. According to WBTV, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that CMPD officers went to South Warren Street in reference to a call for vandalism. The painting was reportedly done by anti-abortion activists in Charlottesville in front of the facility in the city’s historic Cherry neighborhood. The words are painted in baby blue and pink representing the gender of a baby. The incident is now under investigation and the Charlotte Department of Transportation has been notified.

This isn’t the first time the phrase has been painted outside of a Planned Parenthood facility. Just last month, several activists also painted the same phrase in front of a clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah. According to Fox News, it was removed less than a day after it was completed. These acts appear to be inspired by ‘Black Lives Matter’ murals on streets across the country after protests began after the killing of George Floyd. Mayor Muriel Bowser, from Washington DC. ordered the phrase be painted across two blocks of 16th ST NW in the Nationals Capitol leading up to the White House.

Tired of this yet? @PPFA Close the doors to your murder mills forever and we can finish this! pic.twitter.com/euBvaKsoKx — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 27, 2020

According to a local newspaper, Queen City Nerve, a similar message was also painted at a Preferred Women’s Health Center on Latrobe Drive in east Charlotte. As far as the creator of the sign, anti-abortion activists Tayler Hansen took credit for the mural and began posting about it on social media. Through a tweet, he stated, “close the doors to your murder mills forever and we can finish this!”

The ‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural was quickly vandalized by counter-protesters to read “your body, your choice” and BLM. A GoFund me in favor of the mural was created, stating that the page was created “to protect life” and all donated funds will be used to paint ‘Baby Lives Matter’ murals in front of other Planned Parenthood buildings.

According to the description, “the goal of the mural was “to draw attention to the tens of millions of innocent lives that have been ended by Planned Parenthood. This was a pure passion project for Tayler. He completed the mural by himself and spent a considerable portion of his life savings buying the material to get the job done.”

Last night, anti-abortion activists painted Baby Lives Matter on the street in front of a Planned Parenthood in Cherry. We’ve gotten reports of harassment and racist remarks against patients and residents in the historically Black neighborhood over the last week. pic.twitter.com/kBW067SBNs Advertisement — Queen City Nerve (@queencitynerve) August 26, 2020

The pro-life activist is said to be traveling across the country, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, to pro-abortion organizations and Planned Parenthood clinics, and paint the words in front of the building. Its goal is to fund 10 street murals each costing around $7,000 including travel, supplies, logistics, lodging, and potential legal fees. The ‘Baby Lives Mural’ comes as the Trump administration asked the Supreme Cout to reinstate a rule which requires abortion seekers to visit health care providers in person to acquire pills for medication abortions. This after lower courts blocked the rule during the pandemic.

It also comes as the Republican National Convention is taking place, in which several republicans are showcasing President Trump’s anti-abortion achievements, speaking about the horrors of the procedure. Abby Johnson, who quit her job running a Planned Parenthood clinic, became an anti-abortion activist and used her time to warn that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would be “radical, anti-life activists.”