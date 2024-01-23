‘Barbie’ Star and Director Shut Out of Oscar Nominations

You can say “Hi Ken” all you want, but it doesn’t mean he has to say hello in return. OK, maybe Ken will, but it appears Oscar sure won’t.

That’s because the summer blockbuster Barbie has largely been left off the nominations for the Academy Awards, revealed Tuesday.

Not included on the list — actress Margot Robbie, who played the leading role, and director Greta Gerwig, who received high praise for bringing the popular doll to life.

Of course, Barbie wasn’t shut out entirely. Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the supporting acting categories for their roles as Ken and Gloria, respectively.

Along with that, Barbie was nominated for Best Picture and eight other Academy Awards. Just don’t expect to see Robbie dressed in pink, smiling and waving at the podium.

The 96th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and air on ABC on Sunday, March 10, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

There’s always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it,” Robbie told Entertainment Tonight when the movie opened. “Like even if they don’t like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it’s really exciting.

“It really is Greta’s vision. I mean, the vision for Barbie obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now.”