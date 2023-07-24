‘Barbie’ Wins Weekend at Box Office, Edging Out ‘Oppenheimer’

Well, come on, Barbie. Let’s go party.

After all, the Barbie movie had a historic weekend at the box office. And yes, Oppenheimer did as well. But in a head-to-head comparison, Barbie Land proved to be the better place to visit.

Per Variety, Greta Gewig’s Barbie made about $155 million on opening weekend, making it one of the biggest openers of the year. That topped Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which drew about $80 million, according to Variety.

In other words, each was incredibly well-received.

Barbie, of course, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Oppenheimer features the likes of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy. All are big-time actors who shared a weekend — and got results.

“There’s always that thing when you make a movie and you love it and you care about it so much and you hope that people are gonna like it and even see it,” Robbie told Entertainment Tonight. “Like even if they don’t like it, I just hope they see it and get to form an opinion. But I feel like so many people are gonna see this movie that it’s really exciting.

“It really is Greta’s vision. I mean, the vision for Barbie obviously started 64 years ago, but Greta bringing it into the world today in the way that only Greta Gerwig can is what makes this movie worth making right now.”

Meanwhile,. Damon told Entertainment Weekly that he had to negotiate in some time with his wife just to play the role. Clearly, the couple made the right call.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon said, via EW. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called. This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”